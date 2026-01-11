AAP stages protests across state over ‘doctored’ Atishi video

Upping the ante over circulation of an allegedly “doctored” video of senior party leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday staged protests across Punjab, accusing the BJP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of hurting religious sentiments. AAP workers holding a protest outside the house of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at Badal village in Lambi, Muktsar. (HT)

The AAP alleged that the “edited” video, which it termed an act of “beadbi” (sacrilege), was circulated on social media for political gains. The party said an FIR has been registered and a forensic examination confirmed deliberate manipulation of the clip.

On January 7, a row erupted in the Delhi assembly during the winter session over Atishi’s alleged remarks. On January 8, Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta ordered a forensic examination of the video clip in question.

The issue triggered sharp political reactions in Punjab as well, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) expressing strong objections to the alleged remarks and seeking action.

Atishi, on her part, has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh Guru.

On Friday, the Jalandhar police commissionerate had filed an FIR in connection with the uploading and circulation of the allegedly “doctored” video from the Delhi assembly.

Hundreds of AAP workers “gheraoed” the residences of BJP leader Ashwani Sharma, Congress leaders Pargat Singh and Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The protests were organised after forensic investigations revealed deliberate tampering and targeted leaders who had shared the edited video.

In Pathankot, demonstrations were held outside the residence of Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma, while in Jalandhar Cantt protests targeted Congress leader Pargat Singh. Demonstrations were also held in Lambi against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and in Bholath against Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, in a post on X, said leaders who circulated fake videos for political gain and insulted the Guru sahibs “deserve to be behind bars”. He alleged that the video had been deliberately edited to malign Atishi and that leaders from the BJP, Congress and SAD had amplified the content despite its offensive nature.

AAP leaders accused the opposition of exploiting religion and caste for political gain and said the party would not tolerate insults to religious sentiments or attempts to mislead the public. The party demanded strict action against those responsible for creating and circulating the doctored video and reiterated its commitment to politics based on truth, development and respect for all communities.