Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP takes out Shukrana Yatra to thank people Punjab bypoll win

ByPress Trust of India
Nov 26, 2024 04:20 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party won the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal assembly seats, while Congress bagged the Barnala seat in the recent byelections. 

Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday began its Shukrana Yatra in Patiala to thank voters after its victory in three assembly seats in the November 20 byelections.

Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora and state working president Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi leading the Shukrana Yatra in Patiala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora and state working president Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi leading the Shukrana Yatra in Patiala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora and working president Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi paid obeisance at Kali Mata Temple in Patiala before the start of the yatra.

Several party leaders, including ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Harjot Singh Bains and MLAs Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Gurlal Singh Ghanaur, were also present.

The yatra will pass through Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha, Ludhiana, Ladhowal Toll Plaza, Phillaur, Jalandhar, and Kartarpur Sahib before reaching Golden Temple in Amritsar.

It will conclude at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar.

The AAP won the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal assembly seats, while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the bypolls, the results of which were declared on November 23.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On