AAP takes out Shukrana Yatra to thank people Punjab bypoll win

Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday began its Shukrana Yatra in Patiala to thank voters after its victory in three assembly seats in the November 20 byelections. Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora and state working president Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi leading the Shukrana Yatra in Patiala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora and working president Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi paid obeisance at Kali Mata Temple in Patiala before the start of the yatra.

Several party leaders, including ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Harjot Singh Bains and MLAs Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Gurlal Singh Ghanaur, were also present.

The yatra will pass through Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha, Ludhiana, Ladhowal Toll Plaza, Phillaur, Jalandhar, and Kartarpur Sahib before reaching Golden Temple in Amritsar.

It will conclude at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar.

The AAP won the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal assembly seats, while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the bypolls, the results of which were declared on November 23.