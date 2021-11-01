AAP terms cotton crop compensation announced by Punjab govt as paltry, rejects it

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday rejected the meagre amount of compensation announced by the Punjab government for cotton crop ruined by pink bollworm infestation.

Calling the government announcement a “jest with cotton growers and farm labourers”, the party questioned the parameters used by the government to assess crop damage. “The dreadful attack of pink bollworm in the Malwa region has inflicted heavy economic losses on cotton growers and farm labourers. If the government does not change its attitude, the cotton belt will not emerge from economic crisis for many years to come,” AAP kisan wing state president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said in a statement.

The AAP leader said the government announcement of nominal compensation exposed the chief minister’s drama and showmanship. “The farmers and people of Punjab will never forgive you for this,” he said.

He demanded a compensation of ₹30,000 to ₹60,000 per acre and relief of ₹15,000 per labourer to compensate for the loss of pink bollworm infestation.