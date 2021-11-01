Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP terms cotton crop compensation announced by Punjab govt as paltry, rejects it
AAP terms cotton crop compensation announced by Punjab govt as paltry, rejects it

AAP leader Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the cotton compensation announced by Punjab government exposed the chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s drama
​​​AAP demanded a cotton compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 per acre for Punjab farmers whose crop has been damaged by pink bollworm infestation. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday rejected the meagre amount of compensation announced by the Punjab government for cotton crop ruined by pink bollworm infestation.

Calling the government announcement a “jest with cotton growers and farm labourers”, the party questioned the parameters used by the government to assess crop damage. “The dreadful attack of pink bollworm in the Malwa region has inflicted heavy economic losses on cotton growers and farm labourers. If the government does not change its attitude, the cotton belt will not emerge from economic crisis for many years to come,” AAP kisan wing state president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said in a statement.

The AAP leader said the government announcement of nominal compensation exposed the chief minister’s drama and showmanship. “The farmers and people of Punjab will never forgive you for this,” he said.

He demanded a compensation of 30,000 to 60,000 per acre and relief of 15,000 per labourer to compensate for the loss of pink bollworm infestation.

