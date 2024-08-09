AAP workers protest in support of Vinesh across Haryana

The workers of the Haryana unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday held demonstrations across the state in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified after she was found 100 gm overweight on the day of her gold medal bout in the 50kg category in the Paris Olympics. AAP state president Sushil Gupta led the protest in Gurugram. He alleged that conspiracies were hatched against Vinesh by some Indians, who couldn’t see her winning the medal at the international level. (HT File)

“These people were against her when she along with other fellow women wrestlers were sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The BJP is not fighting to ensure justice for Vinesh. The entire nation is saddened after she was disqualified but some people in the ruling party are happy with this decision,” he added.

The former Rajya Sabha MP urged the Haryana government to provide facilities to Vinesh, which are given to a gold medallist.

Meham Independent MLA asks Union to nominate Vinesh to Rajya Sabha

Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu on Friday urged the Union government to nominate Vinesh to the Upper House.

Addressing a press conference here, Kundu said either the Union government should send Vinesh to the Upper House under special provisions of Article 80 of the Constitution or all Haryana MLAs unanimously send her to Rajya Sabha for a lone Haryana seat.

“ If both things do not work, then former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda should field Vinesh from Dadri assembly seat and make her sports minister if his party is voted to power. I am ready to pitch her in assembly polls from the Haryana Jan Sewak party, if she wants to contest the poll,” he added.

He also announced to give his two-month salary to the wrestler.