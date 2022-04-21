AAP’s rise in Himachal has baffled BJP: Pandit
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur is getting nightmares ever since the AAP announced its arrival in the state’s political arena with a successful rally at his home turf Mandi, said AAP’s state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit while addressing a press conference at Dharamshala on Wednesday.
Pandit was responding to a statement made by Thakur wherein he said that Arvind Kejriwal was living in some fallacy which will get over when they contest the election in Himachal. “Jai Ram and the BJP are perplexed. The CM is so frustrated that he doesn’t know how to react, so he is issuing absurd statements,” said Pandit, a journalist-turned-politician.
“Thakur’s statement reflects the panic in which he and his party are,” he added.
Pandit said that even BJP national president Nadda was aware that the government in Himachal has failed miserably and that is why he is coming to the state for the second time in less than a fortnight.
He said that Kejriwal’s April 23 rally in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra would be big success given the support of people it is getting across the state.
BJP’s Ravinder Ravi joins AAP
The BJP got another jolt in Himachal on Wednesday ahead of JP Nadda’s April 22 rally as its leader from Sulah assembly segment and general secretary of Building and Other Construction Workers’ Board Ravinder Singh Ravi joined the AAP.
Ravi and his followers were inducted into the party by AAP’s state in-charge for Himachal Durgesh Pathak.
Ravi, who had been a BJP worker for 40 years, was a strong face of working and labour class.
Pathak said despite being a member of the ruling party, Ravi would often be on the opposite side when it came to the rights of workers and had filed many cases in the high court against the government.
Rooprekha Sharma, a BJP leader and member of Kangra zila parishad, also joined the AAP.
“So many people joining the AAP shows that the party is rapidly increasing its base in Himachal,” said Pathak.
