AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshows in Punjab on May 16, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab on May 16. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a roadshow in Jodhan in favour of party nominee Ashok Parashar Pappi. (HT)

Kejriwal will hold roadshows in Punjab after paying his obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar, Mann said while addressing a roadshow in Jodhan in favour of party nominee Ashok Parashar Pappi.

Addressing the gathering, Mann slammed sitting MP and BJP candidate from Ludhiana Ravneet Bittu. He said Bittu was living in a government house illegally, and the AAP government collected ₹1.84 crore from him. “Bittu is now trying to garner sympathy by staying in the BJP office, the CM said, appealing to voters not to fall for his theatrics.

Taking a jibe at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal, Mann said that he (Badal) is claiming that his SAD is a mother party of Punjab, but a few weeks ago, he was begging the BJP for an alliance.

Mann said that after June 4, the AAP will be the biggest partner in the Central government with 13 MPs of Punjab. “The party candidates are winning their seats in Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and Kurukshetra also, and with 30 to 40 MPs, no one will be able to stop Punjab’s funds,” he said.