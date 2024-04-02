Aaryak, Virender lift 4WD title at SJOBA rally in Chandigarh

The 37th edition of the SJOBA Motor Car Rally organised by the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) concluded on Monday. In the 4WD category, Aaryak Rana and Virender Kashyap from Himachal Pradesh were adjudged as the overall winners of SJOBA rally. (HT Photo)

In the 4WD category, Aaryak Rana and Virender Kashyap from Himachal Pradesh were adjudged as the overall winners, while Daksh Gill and Binky Varghese were the first runners-up, followed by Harpreet Bawa and Vikram.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Happy Verma was the overall winner in the 2WD category. Suhail Ahmed and Nitish Bhardwaj secured the second and third spots, respectively. The 4WD team trophy went to Harjee Motorsports, while the 2WD title was won by TR2 Racing India.

The hosts held a prize distribution function at the Chandigarh Club to honour the participants. The rally followed a multi-terrain route through various regions of Punjab, ultimately reaching the flag-in point at St John’s High School, Sector 26.