Abhay Chautala gets Y+ security cover

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 21, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The government counsel told the court that after review of threat perception to the INLD leader by the security committee, it has been decided to give him Y+ category security cover, which comprises of 11 security personnel.

The Haryana government on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has been given Y+ security cover.

The information was given during resumed hearing of a plea filed by the INLD leader seeking Z+ security cover and claiming threat to his life, especially in the wake of the murder of INLD president Nafe Singh Rathee.

The government counsel told the court that after review of threat perception to the INLD leader by the security committee, it has been decided to give him Y+ category security cover, which comprises of 11 security personnel.

In view of the statement, the high court has disposed of the plea. But detailed order of the proceedings is yet to be released.

Chautala in his plea filed on March 18 had stated that he had been raising voice in the public meetings and rallies on the issues such as drugs smuggling, drugs abuse, liquor scam etc. In the past threat calls were received by him, which reportedly originated from the United Kingdom. The possibility of the same gang being behind the murder of Rathee, who was murdered on February 25, could not be ruled out, Chautala had claimed in the plea demanding Z+ or Z category, particularly in the light of murder of Rathee.

Rathee, a former MLA, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on February 25. In the attack, INLD worker Jai Kishan who was travelling with Rathee in the same vehicle also died.

