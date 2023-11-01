Absconding criminal held for robbing 2 Punjab residents in Haryana’s Nuh

Police on Tuesday arrested an absconding alleged criminal who along with his accomplices robbed two Punjab residents of ₹2.4 lakh cash and six mobile phones. During interrogation, it was revealed that the main accused, with the help of his associates, planned to rob people after placing the advertisement in 2018. (Getty image)

The accused was declared “absconding” by a court in Nuh earlier and was arrested after five years, said police.

The accused was arrested from Jhanda Park in Nuh. He has been identified as Mausam Khan, a resident of Nai village.

Police said the accused had advertised for the sale of a tractor on an online trade facilitator website.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the main accused, with the help of his associates, planned to rob people after placing the advertisement in 2018.

As per the plan, when the advertisement for selling a tractor was placed, a Punjab native contacted him after which the accused called him to Nuh. Two people from Punjab reached Nuh, where the accused and his associates took both of them to a forest area near Kotla on the pretext of showing them the tractor.

“The accused snatched ₹2.4 lakh in cash and six mobile phones from them after holding them hostage at a gunpoint. They had also threatened to kill them,” said a police spokesperson.

One of the victims, a resident of Lambi in Punjab’s Muktsar, later filed a complaint with the police and an FIR was registered at the Nuh Sadar police station. The accused confessed that he had also committed some other robberies on the similar pretext, said the spokesperson.

“We are questioning him after taking him on police remand,” the spokesperson added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON