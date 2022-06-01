Absconding MD of fraud company held by Haryana Police

The Haryana Police on Sunday arrested the managing director (MD) of a fraudster company, accused of duping Punjab and Haryana citizens in the lieu of hefty returns on investment.

The accused, identified as Jagjit Singh alias Ladi, of Amritsar’s Sant Vihar Colony, was absconding for the last five years and had a number of cases registered against him in Punjab’s Fatehabad, Rupnagar, Barnala, Tapan Mandi, Bathinda, Malerkotla, Sangrur, Mohali, etc.

“After getting complaints from people of dozens of villages on 26 January 2017 in Fatehabad, police registered a case against Ladi, Jaswinder, of Barnala, Sandeep Singla and his son Saurabh Singla, of Bhatia Nagar Tohana, and Avtar Singh, of Bassi Pathana, for duping people with crores by luring them with hefty interests for investing money in their companies and later went absconding,” a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

Police had already arrested Sandeep Singla, Saurabh Singla and Avtar Singh on charges of embezzlement and fraud.