News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Absence of ministers irks Himachal assembly speaker Pathania

Absence of ministers irks Himachal assembly speaker Pathania

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 22, 2023 08:34 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs raised the issue of minister being absent from the house on Wednesday

Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday expressed displeasure over the absence of ministers from the house. The Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs raised the issue of minister being absent from the house on Wednesday.

Himachal assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania expressed his disappointment (HT File)
According to reports, most of the ministers barring the deputy chief minister and parliamentary affairs minister were absent from the house while the chief minister arrived late.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he had authorised deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri to answer questions on his behalf.

Parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan assured the house that this would not be repeated.

