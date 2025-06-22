Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

ACB arrests absconding cop in bribery case in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 22, 2025 09:08 AM IST

The arrested was booked in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB Jammu police station

The anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a police head constable, who had been absconding in a bribery case in Kathua district, said officials.

The arrested have been identified as Roshan Din. (File)
The arrested have been identified as Roshan Din. (File)

The arrested have been identified as Roshan Din. He was booked in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB Jammu police station. Din had escaped a trap laid by ACB in Kathua recently.

“The accused had demand and accepted illegal gratification from the complainant for removing his name from the list of accused persons in a case FIR number 193/2025 registered at Kathua police station, even though the complainant had provided CCTV footage to prove his innocence,” said an official spokesperson.

However, the head constable had demanded a bribe of 15,000 to remove his name from the list of accused, he added. “A trap was laid by the ACB recently but the accused cop, who sensed presence of ACB sleuths escaped from the spot,” said the spokesperson.

The bribe money was recovered from the bushes by independent witnesses and seized.

“Now, ACB Jammu finally arrested the absconding head constable and further investigation of the case has been initiated,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ACB arrests absconding cop in bribery case in Jammu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On