ACB arrests absconding cop in bribery case in Jammu

The anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a police head constable, who had been absconding in a bribery case in Kathua district, said officials. The arrested have been identified as Roshan Din. (File)

The arrested have been identified as Roshan Din. He was booked in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB Jammu police station. Din had escaped a trap laid by ACB in Kathua recently.

“The accused had demand and accepted illegal gratification from the complainant for removing his name from the list of accused persons in a case FIR number 193/2025 registered at Kathua police station, even though the complainant had provided CCTV footage to prove his innocence,” said an official spokesperson.

However, the head constable had demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 to remove his name from the list of accused, he added. “A trap was laid by the ACB recently but the accused cop, who sensed presence of ACB sleuths escaped from the spot,” said the spokesperson.

The bribe money was recovered from the bushes by independent witnesses and seized.

“Now, ACB Jammu finally arrested the absconding head constable and further investigation of the case has been initiated,” he added.