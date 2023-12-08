close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / ACB arrests Yamunanagar SDO for graft

ACB arrests Yamunanagar SDO for graft

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 08, 2023 08:24 AM IST

The accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar and was posted in Yamunanagar’s Radaur subdivision, said ACB inspector Sachin

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Karnal unit, arrested a sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the panchayati raj department red-handed while accepting a bribe of 50,000 in an alleged graft case, officials said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar and was posted in Yamunanagar’s Radaur subdivision, said ACB inspector Sachin. (iStock)
The accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar and was posted in Yamunanagar’s Radaur subdivision, said ACB inspector Sachin. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar and was posted in Yamunanagar’s Radaur subdivision, said ACB inspector Sachin.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He said that a special team of the ACB led by inspector Tejpal arrested the SDO after an FIR was registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code at ACB police station in Panchkula.

Police also recovered an amount of 10,000, which where paid by the complainant earlier, from him. The accused took the money from the complainant on Wednesday as illegal gratification in lieu of commission of the passed 30 lakhs bills, the ACB said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out