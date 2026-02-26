ACB carries out searches at house of J&K Dy CM’s brother in Jammu

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of Vijay Singh Choudhary, brother of deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, in connection with a disproportionate assets case, said a top officer of the ACB. Vijay is also an inspector with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Security Personnel outside the house of Vijay Choudhary, brother of Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, during a raid conduct by the ACB at Kaluchak in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)

“Yes, we are conducting raids at Vijay Singh Chaudhary’s residence in Santokh Vihar, two stone crushers in Jammu and at his ancestral place in Nowshera of Rajouri district,” said the officer, who declined to be named, adding that “The police inspector was sent on deputation to Ladakh on September 16, 2025. Ever since he was repatriated from Ladakh, he hasn’t resumed duties in J&K,” said the ACB officer.

He informed that raids commenced around 6 am, adding that more searches are likely to be carried out as the investigations proceeds.

“Based on a specific input, a verification was conducted by J&K ACB into the allegations of possession of huge disproportionate assets by Vijay Singh Choudhary, inspector J&K Police, in Nowshera of Rajouri district (presently putting up at Santokh Vihar, Kaluchack in Jammu) posted in UT of Ladakh, which revealed that the suspect while posted in different places raised huge assets amounting to crores of rupees, which were found highly disproportionate to his known sources of income,” read an official statement issued. Further, it revealed that more than 10 properties in the shape of houses, shops and plots of land in 100 of kanals valued in crores of rupees have been amassed by him mostly in the name of family members, his relatives and others, it added.

On the basis of the verification, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was registered against Vijay Singh Choudhary under sections 13(1)(b) read with section 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Accordingly, a formal case FIR was registered at police station ACB Central and investigation was taken up.

“During the investigation, search warrants were obtained for conducting searches from the court of special judge anti-corruption, Jammu. Thereafter, searches were conducted by the ACB teams at different locations which includes his residential houses at Santokh Vihar, Kaluchak, Jammu, residential house at Nonial in Rajouri, business premises stone crusher and tile factory situated at Tutte di Khui, Bajalta, Jammu,” the statement read.

“Also on the basis of information revealed during investigation, some other locations of Jammu were searched in terms of section 185 BNSS. During search, incriminating documents have been recovered and seized in the case. Further investigation of the case is going on”, it added.

Meanwhile, deputy CM Surinder Choudhary defended his brother amid the ACB searches. Refusing any involvement of LG Sinha, he alleged internal rivalry within the police department

“Some police officers, who want to stall Vijay’s promotion did all this. Who doesn’t know about Vijay. He faced and killed militants in Gursai, Thannamandi, Doda and Supwal during peak militancy. His background and bio-data is replete with bravery and honesty,” the Dy CM said while talking to media outside his brother’s house.

Without naming anyone, he said, “If some officer, who hid in his home during militancy, got chair (power) today and wants to misuse it to pressurise us, it is not possible.”

“They (ACB sleuths) had gone to Nowshera. Did they find anything there. Today, many people will celebrate but they should know that time changes quickly,” he said.

Choudhary expressed regrets that the police department didn’t recognise services of his brother as a police officer.

“Is it a political vendetta? This question better be asked to those who sent police here. Some police officers are not comfortable with him. Since they have started this fight, we will fight this battle and we have full faith in the judiciary,” he responded to a pointed query.

The deputy CM said, “Our conscience is alive but I am sad over this mal-treatment to a police officer, who should have been promoted and recognised for his distinguished services.”