ACB nabs JE while accepting 85k bribe in Karnal

A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught a junior engineer (JE) with Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹85,000. The arrested accused has been identified as Dalbir Kumar who was posted at the Sector 6 office in Karnal district. (iStock)

The accused demanded a bribe for installing a transformer with increased load, the ACB said.

Giving information about the arrest, Karnal unit inspector Sachin Kumar said, “The complainant contacted the ACB and informed them that Dalbir had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh, which was further negotiated at ₹85,000.”

Based on the complaint, the ACB team investigated the matter and arrested the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe near his office and a case was registered against him at the ACB police station in Karnal.