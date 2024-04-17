Accused who helped gangster skip custody held with 750gm heroin

The special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, arrested a taxi driver and an electrician on charges of drug peddling after recovering 760gm heroin from their possession. The police also seized a scooter. According to STF officials, one of the accused, Rajinder Singh, is facing a case under sections 222, 224, 225A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code at the City Mansa police station for allegedly helping Teenu, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, escape from police custody. Both accused have been into peddling for the past four years. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar of New Shimlapuri and Rajinder Singh alias Gora of Mehmoodpura village. Both accused have been into peddling for the past four years.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF Ludhiana Range, said that they received information that Neeraj is going to Gill Road to supply heroin. They laid a checkpoint and nabbed Neeraj near his residence, recovering the heroin.

A case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali.

The inspector said that during investigation, accused Rajinder was nominated in the case and was arrested under section 29 of the NDPS Act.

Both the accused are already facing trial in cases of peddling and had come out of jail on bail four months ago.