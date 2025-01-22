Act against coaching centres violating building, safety rules: HC to Chandigarh admn

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Chandigarh administration to complete proceedings against coaching centres violating fire safety and building rules within three months. The high court directed the SDM concerned to conclude the proceedings within three months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Through a public interest litigation (PIL), advocate Nikhil Thamman had informed the court that several coaching centres operating in basements did not have fire safety certificates and were in violation of Chandigarh Building Rules, 2017, and Fire Safety Rules, 1991, endangering the safety of students.

Thamman argued before the court that the number of coaching institutes was increasing rapidly in crowded areas like Sector 34 and Sector 17, but there was no control over them. The petition was heard by a division bench.

In response, the administration, through an affidavit, stated that the estate branch conducted inspections in several areas, covering 28 shop-cum-offices (SCOs), and found violations in seven cases. A show-cause notice was issued following this.

Proceedings against the violators were pending with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sector 34, the court was apprised, following which it directed the SDM to conclude the proceedings within three months.

The court also said that if the order was not followed, the petitioner could revive his petition. Thamman said education was the backbone of the country. Due to these irregularities happening in coaching institutes, the lives of students were in danger, which could not be ignored.