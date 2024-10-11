Act promptly against crimes affecting citizen security: Punjab DGP

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday asked all the field officers to promptly address crimes affecting citizen security, especially extortion calls, snatching, theft, and burglary, and action against drugs at point of sale. Illegally acquired property by the drug suppliers will be seized. (HT File)

“Police personnel must immediately register FIRs in petty crimes, including snatching, rather than sweeping them under the carpet,” the DGP said while addressing a review meeting attended by all the officers of the Patiala Range— Patiala, Malerkotla, Sangrur and Barnala— at Sangrur police lines.

The DGp added that in any case of laxity, accountability will be fixed for concerned officers, whether SSP, DSP, or SHO.

The DGP, accompanied by DIG Patiala Range Mandeep Singh Sidhu, reviewed the performance and took stock of the law and order situation ahead of the panchayat elections. Patiala SSP Nanak Singh, Sangrur SSP Sartaj Chahal, Barnala SSP Sandeep Malik and Malerkotla SSP Gagan Ajit Singh were present at the meeting.

The DGP said that the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera will be installed at the snatching and drug sale hotspots, and control rooms are being established at district and sub-divisional levels for real-time monitoring.

“SSPs have been directed to deal with such criminals with iron hand and make maximum use of section 68F of the NDPS Act to freeze illegally acquired property by the drug suppliers, he said.