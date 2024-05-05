Action against drug peddlers; Property worth crores attached in Rajouri

In a major action against drug peddlers, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday seized property worth crores of rupees in Rajouri town, said officials. The accused had raised this empire from the ill-gotten money he accumulated by selling drugs to the local youths, said officials. (iStock)

“The property is linked in a case of NDPS that is registered in Rajouri police station. The property was acquired by accused Vikal Chogga, son of Vimal Chogga, a resident of ward number 12 in Rajouri town,” they said.

He is booked in a case FIR number 380/2023 under sections 8,21, 22,25, 27 - A of NDPS Act in Rajouri police station.

The property comprised of multi-storey business establishment situated in the heart of the Rajouri city and is valued at around 1 crore and 74 lakhs rupees.

One Eco car valued at 7 lakh rupees was also attached in the case earlier.

The seizure of property was made by a police team headed by additional SP Rajouri Musadiq Basu alongwith deputy SP headquarter Ashwani Sharma, inspector Aejaz Ahmed Wani, PSI Sahil Choudhary in the presence of executive magistrate Sham Lal.