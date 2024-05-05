Action against drug peddlers; Property worth crores attached in Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir Police seize property worth crores in Rajouri town linked to drug peddler Vikal Chogga, booked under NDPS Act.
In a major action against drug peddlers, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday seized property worth crores of rupees in Rajouri town, said officials.
“The property is linked in a case of NDPS that is registered in Rajouri police station. The property was acquired by accused Vikal Chogga, son of Vimal Chogga, a resident of ward number 12 in Rajouri town,” they said.
He is booked in a case FIR number 380/2023 under sections 8,21, 22,25, 27 - A of NDPS Act in Rajouri police station.
The property comprised of multi-storey business establishment situated in the heart of the Rajouri city and is valued at around 1 crore and 74 lakhs rupees.
The accused had raised this empire from the ill-gotten money he accumulated by selling drugs to the local youths, said officials.
One Eco car valued at 7 lakh rupees was also attached in the case earlier.
The seizure of property was made by a police team headed by additional SP Rajouri Musadiq Basu alongwith deputy SP headquarter Ashwani Sharma, inspector Aejaz Ahmed Wani, PSI Sahil Choudhary in the presence of executive magistrate Sham Lal.