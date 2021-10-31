Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Active Covid cases cross 2K-mark in Himachal
Active Covid cases cross 2K-mark in Himachal

The active Covid case count crossed 2,056, while recoveries reached 2,18,212 after 62 people recuperated in Himachal Pradesh
The active Covid case count has been increasing in Himachal. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid tally rose to 2,24,021 after 145 more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

The death toll mounted to 3,737 after two patients succumbed to the infection. Forty-six cases were reported from Kangra, 32 from Hamirpur, 21 from Mandi, 16 from Shimla, 15 from Bilaspur, seven from Una, six from Chamba and one each from Kinnaur and Solan.

The active case count crossed 2,056, while recoveries reached 2,18,212 after 62 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 50,778 cases,followed by 31,602 cases in Mandi and 27,545 in Shimla.

Sunday, October 31, 2021
