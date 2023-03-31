Active Covid cases in Chandigarh surpass 50 mark after 8 months

With 15 more people testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, up from 11 the day before, the number of active cases in Chandigarh crossed the 50 mark, a first in almost eight months. As per the Chandigarh health department, the daily positivity rate — the number of samples testing positive — was 3.46% on Thursday. A total of 434 samples were tested over the past 24 hours and 15 turned out positive. (HT File Photo)

The 15 infected patients, including three males and 12 females, are residents of Sectors 16, 20, 22, 25, 27, 39, 45, 56 and 63, Bapu Dham Colony, Dadumajra, Dhanas and Mauli Jagran. The latest infections took the total number of active cases to 54.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health and family welfare, Chandigarh, said amid the rising Covid cases in Chandigarh, residents must adhere to Covid safety protocols. This includes regular hand washing, wearing masks, avoiding crowded places, getting tested on noticing any Covid symptoms and seeking medical consultation if the medical condition worsens.

Dr Singh said among the new patients, some were asymptomatic and were detected through contact tracing, while others had developed fever or flu-like symptoms. She added that serious infection was mostly observed in elderly individuals or those with comorbidities.

Elderly people, pregnant women and individuals with comorbidities should take extra precautions to stay safe, she stressed.

Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Chandigarh has logged a total of 99,461 Covid cases, of which 98,224 patients have recovered and 1,183 have died.