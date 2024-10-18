Actively monitor your depts: J&K CM Omar to cabinet colleagues

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Friday asked his cabinet colleagues to actively monitor and review the functioning of the departments assigned to them to improve governance in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday asked his cabinet colleagues to actively monitor and review the functioning of the departments assigned to them to improve governance in the Union Territory. (HT File)

After the J&K lieutenant governor allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers in the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet on Friday, the CM chaired a review meeting of several departments at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the CM asserted government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its functioning. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, advisor to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, chief secretary Atal Dulloo, cabinet ministers and other administrative secretaries were also present during the meeting.

Dulloo presented a detailed briefing, highlighting the notable achievements of various departments, the current status of ongoing projects, and the deadlines for completion of projects. Discussions included future strategies to improve governance and enhance service delivery across Jammu & Kashmir.

Abdullah reiterated the necessity of adhering to deadlines and urged his cabinet colleagues to actively monitor and review the departments assigned to them.

“The reviews will provide us with a clear understanding of where we stand and help us move forward effectively,” he said, The CM further announced that his office would also begin reviewing other departments directly under his purview, ensuring comprehensive oversight of government functions.

“The government is committed to fostering a transparent and accountable administration, and it is vital that each department works in unison to deliver the benefits of development to the grassroots level,” Abdullah said.