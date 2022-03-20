Actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s mother held captive, robbed by Nepalese help

Hired just 10 days back, a Nepalese domestic help robbed Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s elderly mother after holding her captive at their house in Phase 7, police said on Saturday.

The actor’s mother, Satwant Kaur, 80, was alone at home when the accused, Aryan, and his three unidentified aides barged into the house on Thursday afternoon, while Bhalla, along with his children, was away at Ludhiana for a function.

In his complaint to the police, Bhalla said Aryan, who is in his 30s, and his accomplices tied up his mother to a chair and forcibly removed her gold earrings and bangles. They then went upstairs and stole around ₹5 lakh in cash, several gold ornaments and a licensed revolver from an almirah.

Actor Jaswinder Bhalla (HT)

After the robbers fled, his mother managed to free herself and informed his fellow artist, Bal Mukand Sharma, who further alerted him, Bhalla stated.

“Aryan was hired 10 days ago on the recommendation of a previous servant and no police verification was done,” said Naveen Pal Singh, station house officer (SHO), Mataur police station.

Police on Saturday booked Aryan and his accomplices under Sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 442 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.