Actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s mother held captive, robbed by Nepalese help
Hired just 10 days back, a Nepalese domestic help robbed Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s elderly mother after holding her captive at their house in Phase 7, police said on Saturday.
The actor’s mother, Satwant Kaur, 80, was alone at home when the accused, Aryan, and his three unidentified aides barged into the house on Thursday afternoon, while Bhalla, along with his children, was away at Ludhiana for a function.
In his complaint to the police, Bhalla said Aryan, who is in his 30s, and his accomplices tied up his mother to a chair and forcibly removed her gold earrings and bangles. They then went upstairs and stole around ₹5 lakh in cash, several gold ornaments and a licensed revolver from an almirah.
After the robbers fled, his mother managed to free herself and informed his fellow artist, Bal Mukand Sharma, who further alerted him, Bhalla stated.
“Aryan was hired 10 days ago on the recommendation of a previous servant and no police verification was done,” said Naveen Pal Singh, station house officer (SHO), Mataur police station.
Police on Saturday booked Aryan and his accomplices under Sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 442 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.
-
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
-
On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations
Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.
-
13-year-old, mother killed as speeding car hits auto in Delhi's Barapullah
The errant vehicle, a Tata Nexon car, also hit another taxi, a Swift Dzire car, but its occupants -- a driver and a woman passenger -- escaped unhurt. The driver of the taxi claimed that there were three people in the Nexon car and that they fled from the spot immediately after the accident, leaving the crashed car behind.
-
IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue
In Delhi and rest of northwest India, the heat is mainly due to lack of any active pre-monsoon activity that breaks the heat spell, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster.
-
Minor girl raped by her father and brother: Pune Police
A case has been registered against four members of the survivor’s family under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics