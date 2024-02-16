Additional crop damage relief: Haryana deposits 18.6 crore into farmers’ bank accounts

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on Thursday said that the state government has deposited ₹18.67 crore into the bank accounts of farmers as additional crop damage compensation for kharif 2023. Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on Thursday said that the state government has deposited ₹ 18.67 crore into the bank accounts of farmers as additional crop damage compensation for kharif 2023. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The chief minister at a briefing said the state government has re-evaluated the compensation framework for crop losses and re-sowing activities during the 2023 kharif season.

“After careful consideration, the government digitally disbursed an additional sum of ₹18.67 crore to the affected farmers. This assistance is targeted towards those who have borne the impact of crop damage across about 1,692 acres of farmland,” he said.

The chief minister said that a total compensation of ₹130.88 crore has been released so far. This included ₹97 crore released on December 14, 2023, ₹5.96 crore released on October 11, 2023. A compensation of ₹1.60 crore for loss of life and ₹6.71 crore for losses to commercial properties in urban areas has also been paid.

Khattar formally launched Samarth Virdhavastha Seva Ashram Yojana which aimed at streamlining access to essential health services and facilities for the elderly under one roof. He said that in the first phase, the sewa ashrams have been established at six locations, including Jagadhri (Yamunanagar), Sonepat, Hisar, Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar), Sirsa and Gurugram. Through this scheme, senior citizens will be provided with a place to stay that ensures physical security and comfort. The chief minister said that any senior citizen wishing to enter the ashram will need to submit an application. They must also be permanent residents of Haryana and enrolment of Parivar Pehchan Patra ID is essential. He said that under the Prahari scheme, a survey of the elderly people in the state was conducted, in which it was revealed that there are 5,200 elderly people above 75 years of age in the state, who want the services of this type of ashram. Therefore, these senior citizens will be given first priority in these ashrams.

The scheme prioritises the well-being of sick or disabled citizens by offering comprehensive medical care and nursing assistance within the ashrams. Besides this, entertainment, social, and group activities will be organised to promote mental health.

Khattar inaugurated the Mukhyamantri Matritva Sahayata Yojana Portal, an initiative aimed at providing crucial support to expecting and lactating mothers. Through this portal, mothers of children born on or after March 8, 2022, will be eligible to apply. The scheme offered a one-time maternity benefit of ₹5,000 to eligible mothers. The chief minister said that women belonging to Scheduled Caste and Tribes, partially or fully disabled, BPL ration cardholders, beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and e-Shram cardholders can avail the benefits of this scheme.