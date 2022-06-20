Adequate arrangements for Amarnath Yatra: J&K L-G
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said adequate arrangements have been made for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra as the administration was expecting a heavy footfall of the pilgrims.
He was speaking in this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme wherein he also urged people to practice yoga for their holistic well-being and deepen a sense of connection between inner consciousness and the external world. “The holy yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji is commencing on June 30. The administration and the people of J&K are all set to welcome the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji coming from across the country and abroad. Expecting a heavy footfall of yatris, adequate arrangements have been made this year,” the Lt Governor said.
As a run-up to the upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21 to be observed on the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’, the administration is conducting various awareness programmes to maximise the participation in yoga-related activities, he said.
Yoga is a rare scientific method that improves physical and mental strength, creates a crystallised center in individual, helps in managing stress and promotes self-care, Sinha said.He expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for working tirelessly to make yoga an integral part of people’s lives.
