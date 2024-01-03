Adequate fuel stock available, no need to panic, says Punjab government

The Punjab government held a high-level meeting of senior state and district officials to monitor the distribution of petrol and diesel in the state. Home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh said that there was no need for the public to panic as adequate stock of petrol and diesel is available in the state. He said that against a daily consumption of about 4,100 KL of petrol, the stock of petrol in various petrol pumps across the state is about 22,600 KL and the same will be replenished from time to time, he said. “The state consumes about 10,000 KL of diesel daily and the stocks with the filling stations is currently more than 30,000 KL, and 90,000 KL is also available at various terminals,” he added in a statement. A deserted view at a petrol pump after it ran out of stock in Patiala on Tuesday. (ANI)

On reports of acute shortage of petrol and diesel at filling stations, the home secretary said that at any point in time, the stock is not uniformly positioned in all the filling stations. “While certain filling stations may be at zero level others may have full stock,” he added. He appealed to the public to refrain from panic buying as they are putting themselves in unnecessary trouble in the cold weather. During the meeting, district officials were asked to remain vigilant and ensure the smooth movement of petrol and diesel trucks across the state. They were also asked to have meetings with the section of striking transporters to facilitate the redressal of their grievance. The police officials were also asked to remain vigilant to ensure smooth and uninterrupted movement and sale of diesel/ petrol across the state. Senior officers of IOC, BPCL and HPCL were present in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Arpit Shukla, DGP, law and order, and Puneet Goyal, director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, among others.