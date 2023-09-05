Adequate relief will be given to disaster-hit people: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government would provide every possible assistance to the people affected by natural disaster and adequate compensation would be disbursed based on the estimates. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government would provide every possible assistance to the people affected by natural disaster and adequate compensation would be disbursed based on the estimates. (HT File Photo)

He said the state government has submitted a memorandum of damage and losses amounting to ₹6,746.93 to the Union ministry of home affairs and relief was awaited.

“The Union government maintains that the relief would be released once a central team which visited the state submits its report,” said the chief minister while speaking to mediapersons after a meeting of officers of various departments.

“If need be, we would again take up the matter with the Prime Minister and the Union home minister,” he added.

The chief minister said that the state government was currently using its own resources to restore roads and other essential services and the prime focus of the government was that the produce of farmers reaches markets on time.

Sukhu also thanked people of the state for generously contributing towards the State Disaster Relief Fund.

Earlier during the meeting, Sukhu said that the state government would bring an effective policy to develop electric charging stations for e-vehicles in the state. While presiding over a high-level meeting on Sunday evening at Shimla, he said that the policy would focus on various aspects including accessibility, convenience and opening employment avenues. He said that private operators would also be roped in with 50% subsidy for setting up e-charging stations.

He said that the state was being developed as a model state for electric vehicles. With the objective of reducing carbon emissions, electric vehicles are being encouraged with the collaboration of private and public sectors.

Apart from this, six green corridors were being developed in the first phase, he said and added that the length of these corridors, comprising national and state highways is 2,137 km. The chief minister said that the Himachal Road Transport Corporation was also adding more electric buses to its fleet.

He said that the dependence on fossil fuels would be substantially reduced by transforming public transport into electric transport.

Speaking on the land use for construction activities and developing infrastructure, he said it should be made sure that the land was scientifically suitable for the construction works.

Construction works should be started only after scientific study of the land on the spot. In this process, the study of practical aspects is absolutely necessary, he added.

The chief minister also reviewed the physical status of construction of solar power projects. He directed to speed up the process of transfer of land for the construction of these projects. He also directed to explore the possibility of setting up green ammonia and biogas plants to promote green energy.