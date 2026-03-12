Adequate stock of LPG, petrol and diesel in Ludhiana, no need for panic buying, says DC

Amid speculations over shortage of LPG gas cylinders and fuel, the district administration on Wednesday assured residents that there is no cause for panic, stating that sufficient stocks are available to meet public demand. The DC said the district administration will lodge FIRs against rumour mongers for spreading misinformation regarding shortages of essential commodities. Additional deputy commissioner (general) Poonam Singh conducting a meeting with representatives of LPG gas agencies and oil companies regarding the current supply situation in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain informed that the district administration has begun monitoring the situation closely and has sought daily detailed reports on stock and supply status of LPG, petrol and diesel from concerned departments.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to maintaining steady supplies, Jain also warned against the spread of misinformation regarding fuel shortages. He advised citizens to rely only on official communications from the administration for accurate updates about the availability of fuel and other essential items.

The DC clarified that the fuel supply chain in the district is functioning smoothly and that adequate reserves are currently available. He urged citizens to refrain from panic buying or hoarding.

Jain said there was absolutely no need for residents to worry about the availability of essential fuels. “The district has sufficient stock of LPG cylinders, diesel and petrol. People should not be influenced by rumours. Panic buying will only create inconvenience for others,” he said.

Meanwhile, additional DC (General) Poonam Singh also convened a meeting with representatives of LPG agencies and oil companies to review the current supply situation in the district.

During the meeting, officials discussed measures to ensure smooth distribution and prevent any disruption in the supply of LPG cylinders and petroleum products. Representatives of gas agencies and oil companies assured the administration that adequate stock is available and supply lines are operating normally.