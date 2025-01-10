ADGP, not DGP, to now lead Chandigarh Police

In a significant overhaul of the Chandigarh Police structure, the central government has sanctioned the posts of additional director general of police (ADGP), who will head the force, and deputy inspector general of police (DIG). The restructured Chandigarh Police now comprises seven sanctioned Indian Police Service (IPS) posts. (HT Photo)

So far, inspector general of police (IGP) was the sanctioned “head of police” post in Chandigarh.

Formalised through a notification issued by the ministry of personnel, public grievances, and pensions, department of personnel and training, the change marks a shift from the earlier practice where DGPs were appointed based on promotions rather than sanctioned posts.

However, it will not lead to any replacements as Surender Singh Yadav, an ADGP-level officer, already leads the police force.

The Chandigarh Police, established on November 1, 1966, when the city became a Union Territory, initially had its top post designated as the senior superintendent of police (SSP).

In 1981, the post of IGP was created and 17 IGPs were appointed until February 2017, when IGP Tajender Singh Luthra was promoted as the first DGP of Chandigarh.

This practice of appointing DGP has now been curtailed with the formal sanctioning of the ADGP position.

“Earlier, IPS officers with ADGP rank were posted as DGP Chandigarh. Now, with introduction of a formal post, the future heads of police force will be ADGP-level officers,” remarked a police officer.

This notification, part of the Indian Police Service (Pay) Amendment Regulations 2025, also introduced a sanctioned post of DIG after a long hiatus.

Second-highest rank in state police forces

The ADGP is the second-highest rank in the state police forces of India, below the DGP and above the IGP. To be eligible for appointment as an ADGP, an officer must be an IPS officer with a minimum of 25 years of service.

Only officers with a minimum of 30 years of service and holding the rank of ADGP or equivalent are considered for the DGP position.

The restructured Chandigarh Police now comprises seven sanctioned IPS posts including, ADGP, IGP, DIG, superintendent of police (SP) Security, SP City, SP Operations and SP Crime Intelligence and Headquarters.

Among the four SPs, the senior-most officer will continue to hold the additional responsibility of SSP.

Apart from DGP Surender Singh Yadav, the current leadership of Chandigarh Police includes IG Raj Kumar, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP Traffic and Security Sumer Pratap Singh, SP Headquarters Manjeet Singh and SP City Geetanjali.

The restructuring of the police is part of a broader trend of changes initiated by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) as recently the adviser to UT administrator post was also redesignated as “chief secretary”.