Adhere to poll code, Haryana chief electoral officer to parties

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal has called upon all political parties to adhere to the model code of conduct in the run up to the October 1 assembly elections, as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI). Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal said that any individual can file a complaint regarding any poll code violation on the C-Vigil app and legal action will be taken against those found violating these rules. (HT File)

He said parties must place their hoardings and banners only at locations designated by the district election office and that applications for permission can be submitted online.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that all pamphlets distributed during the election campaign must have the name and number of the printing press on them. “Non-compliance with these instructions will result in legal action against the printing press and the political party or candidate distributing the material,” the CEO said.

He said all political parties and candidates should be cautious while using social media and to avoid spreading rumours. He advised that any suspicious information should be verified with the respective Returning Officer (RO) before sharing it further. Strict action will be taken against those spreading false and misleading information during the assembly elections, he added.