Admission beyond limit: HC seeks reply from Punjab on schools’ plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Punjab government on a plea from a private schools’ association.

The Amritsar-based Recognised Affiliated Schools Association, a body with schools affiliated with Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), has assailed the May 25 communication from the education department in which it was decided to increase fine for admitting students beyond permissible limit from ₹1,000 per student to ₹5,000.

The association has sought quashing of the communication, arguing that the letter should have been issued at the starting of the session so that the schools could have applied for the additional section. This now will cause unnecessary financial burden to the private schools where no such prior notice was ever issued for such enhancement, the court was told, adding that the affected schools are those who are charging fee between ₹500 and ₹900.

The court has sought response from the government by July 19.