close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Adopt humane approach in life: Guv Shukla

Adopt humane approach in life: Guv Shukla

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 21, 2023 08:08 AM IST

The governor encouraged government officers to actively engage with state governments, consulting them in addressing issues related to financial reporting and accountability frameworks at the grassroots level

: Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday exhorted the government officers to adopt humane approach in life while practicing truthfulness as public servants. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the officer’s trainee programme of Indian Audit and Accounts Services batch 2023 and the celebration of Audit Week at Gaiety Theatre. “As public servants, you are expected to take fiscal measures for the welfare of the nation and also accountable for strengthening the economy,” said the governor. The governor encouraged them to actively engage with state governments, consulting them in addressing issues related to financial reporting and accountability frameworks at the grassroots level.

Adopt humane approach in life: Guv Shukla (HT File)
Adopt humane approach in life: Guv Shukla (HT File)

Three-day agrometerology meet begins at HP farm varsity

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

DHARAMSHALA : Deputy director general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) SK Chaudhari on Monday inaugurated the three-day working group meeting of All India Coordinated Research Project on Agrometeorology and Annual Review Meeting of National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur. More than 100 farm scientists from 20 agriculture universities across the country are attending the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out