Advocate shot at in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jan 24, 2025 06:40 AM IST

Police officials said that an initial investigation hints at a family dispute behind the crime. Investigators said that the police were informed at around 4pm whereas the shooting incident took place at around 1.30pm.

An advocate Yashpinder Pal Singh was shot at by two unidentified persons in Bathinda on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital, and he is stated to be stable. (Shutterstock)
The victim was admitted to a private hospital, and he is stated to be stable.

The incident took place near NFL Colony on the Bathinda-Amritsar highway and the assailants managed to flee from the crime spot.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the victim suffered a one gunshot injury in his leg.

“We have vital clues and teams are working to crack the case,” she said.

