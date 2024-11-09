Menu Explore
Advocate Snehpreet Singh is new Mohali Bar body president

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 09, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Advocate Snehpreet Singh was elected as the president of district bar association (DBA), Mohali, on Friday.

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) had ordered the election in August. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A total of 566 members of the bar association cast their vote in the elections held at the judicial court complex library, Sector 76, under the supervision of vice-chairman of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council advocate Chetan Verma.

While Snehpreet Singh got 212 votes, his opponent advocate Ranjodh Singh Sarao availed 144 votes and advocate Sandeep Singh Lakha secured 160 votes.

Sukhchain Singh Sodhi was elected as vice president, Aksh Chetal as secretary, Harpreet Singh as treasurer/cashier and Sorabh Goyal as librarian.

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) had ordered the election in August. The HC, in December 2023, had stayed the election over a maintenance dispute of the bar body’s records. The court had also directed the deputy commissioner to depute the sub-divisional magistrate concerned to take over the records. The court in August also directed the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to nominate one of its office bearers to supervise the conduct of election and thus advocate Chetan Verma was given the responsibility for the same.

After the expiry of the tenure of the last elected body on December 15, 2023, fresh elections were finally conducted on Friday.

