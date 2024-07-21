Aerial display in Bathinda commemorates Kargil victory

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is to be commemorated on July 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) organised an air show at its Bhisiana station in Bathinda district to honour the bravery, valour and sacrifices of the armed forces. An air show in progress at the Air Force Station, Bhisiana, in Bathinda district. (HT photo)

Themed ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti’, the event celebrated the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil conflict in 1999 following the culmination of Operation Safed Sagar of the IAF and Operation Vijay of the army.

An aerial display was conducted which included paradrop by the Akash Ganga skydiving team, flypast in ‘Vic’ formation by three Rafale and three Jaguar fighter aircraft, Slithering and Small Team Insertion and Extraction (STIE) operations by the Mi-17 1V helicopter and low-level aerobatics by Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The event also witnessed a flypast in the ‘Arrow Head’ and ‘Missing Man’ formations flown by MiG-29 aircraft in the memory of the brave air warriors.

The occasion was marked by a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Bhisiana, by Air Marshal PK Vohra, senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command.

Former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd), Alka Ahuja (spouse of Ajay Ahuja) and Operation Safed Sagar awardees were present.

The IAF, in a press release, mentioned, “The No. 17 Squadron of the IAF, operating 96 MiG-21 aircraft, also known as ‘Golden Arrows’ based then at the Air Force Station in Bhisiana, participated actively in the Kargil operations, undertaking several reconnaissance and strike missions to flush out the enemy troops. The squadron was awarded the coveted ‘Battle Honours’,” it stated.

The unit also won maximum honours and awards amongst the IAF units which participated in Operation Safed Sagar, including a Vir Chakra, which was awarded to squadron leader Ajay Ahuja (posthumously),” the IAF mentioned.