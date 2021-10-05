Affiliated colleges: PU allows admission on merit basis against vacant seats in some PG courses

Panjab University (PU) has decided to allow admissions on merit basis in some postgraduate courses in its affiliated colleges if any seat remains vacant after exhausting the list of qualified candidates of entrance test, OCET/CET-PG.

The decision comes after it was recommended by a varsity panel. A communication was issued by the varsity administration to the heads of affiliated colleges. However, this is only for students who either have not qualified or not appeared in the entrance exam.

According to the recommendations of the panel, which have been approved by the varsity in anticipation of the approval of syndicate, the admission for session 2021-22 to MSc courses, MCom (BE) and MCom (entrepreneurship and family business) will be made on open merit basis after exhausting the list of qualified candidates of OCET/CET2021, if any seat remains vacant.

Information on Vacant seats to be widely publicised

The panel has said that the colleges will ensure wide publicity of vacant seats by way of notification/advertisement and the copy of that should be sent to the office of dean college development council of PU by October 21.

For ME/MTech programmes, which include mechanical engineering (manufacturing technology), computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering and other courses at National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh, the panel has recommended that the admission against vacant seats be made on the basis of valid GATE score and PU-CET (PG) score. If any seats remain vacant after this procedure, admissions will be given on the basis of BE/BTech score.

Moreover, the panel has outlined that no such request for admissions on merit basis without OCET/CET score will be entertained for the 2022-23 academic session.

Candidates request admissions in MBA at USOL

Meanwhile, some interested candidates have requested PU authorities to give them a chance to take admission in the MBA course at University School of Open Learning (USOL) since many seats were still lying vacant after the entrance exam was conducted. The candidates have said that they were not able to apply for the entrance exam.