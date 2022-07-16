Afghan Sikh man recounts Kabul ‘nightmare’ on reaching Delhi
The past year was a nightmare for 27-year-old Rajinder Singh, an Afghan Sikh, who lost his unborn child due to lack of medical facilities in Taliban-controlled Kabul and lived in constant fear as minorities came under attack.
Rajinder and his wife were among 21 Afghan Sikhs who arrived in Delhi on Thursday as evacuation of minorities from the country to India continues. His wife, who was seven months’ pregnant, lost her child in September 2021 due to lack of medical facilities.
“The city of Kabul turned into a graveyard and all the hospitals were inaccessible during that point of time. My wife was seven-month pregnant when we lost the child. There was no doctor, no possible way to get check-ups done,” said Rajinder.
Most of the people from the minority Hindu and Sikh communities in the Afghanistan capital city had taken shelter inside a gurdwara after the Taliban took control of the country. “We did not get to see anything beyond those four walls of the gurdwara for two months. No one is safe in Afghanistan. Our lives were under constant threat,” Rajinder said.
The Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan in Kabul, where several Afghan Sikh minorities had taken refuge, came under attack on June 18. “My residence is located just beside the gurdwara. We could hear gunshots from our home when the gurdwara was attacked. There was no one as such whom we could approach for help at that point of time. The Indian government extended support to us and hence, we managed to escape,” Rajinder said.
The 21 Afghan Sikhs who were flown in from Kabul on Thursday with assistance from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Indian World Forum and the central government included three children and an infant, officials said.
“We at the Indian World Forum are extending all possible help and support from our end. All kinds of arrangements have been done for their convenience. We have been trying our best for their safe and secure travel from Afghanistan to India,” president of Indian World Forum Puneet Singh Chandhok said.
He said around 130 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs are still in Afghanistan and about 60 applications are pending with the Indian government for issuance of visas.
“The Taliban government says something and does something else. There is resentment among them. They don’t want Afghan Sikhs and Hindus to leave because it will add to their embarrassment in the international community,” he said.
The SGPC and Sri Amritsar bore the airfares for the evacuees and provided aid to those seeking rehabilitation in India. SGPC workers and Afghan Hindu and Sikh community leaders received them at the airport and took them to the Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev, an SGPC member said.
-
Tarn Taran: Breach in drain submerges paddy crop over 150 acres
Amid incessant rain, a breach in a seasonal drain on Friday flooded fields and damaged paddy crop standing over 150 acres of land at Bilian Wali, Sarhali and Khara village in Tarn Taran's Patti subdivision, leaving at least a dozen farmers in the lurch. One of the farmers, Kashmir Singh, said water has destroyed his paddy crop completely. Subdivisional magistrate Rajesh Sharma said steps are being taken to prevent further damage.
-
Delimitation notification: Prayagraj city now has 100 municipal wards
Sangam city will now have 28 new municipal wards within the city limits. The 28 new wards have been created in urban areas of Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau and Jhalwa, including 10 new wards created in Jhunsi and Naini areas which earlier had just five wards. After the new delimitation, eight old wards of the city have also ceased to exist. Colonies of other wards have been merged with neighbouring wards.
-
Apparel park in Lucknow in 1000 acres: MSME minister
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has approved a plan for a mega textile park in 1000 acres in Malihabad area in the state capital. The project will come up under the PM Mitra scheme of the centre for which the Modi government will give financial assistance of Rs 1000 crore. MSME minister in the state government, Rakesh Sachan presented achievements of his ministry during 100 days of the government. Around two lakh people will get jobs.
-
NIRF ranking 2022: IIT-Ropar, IISER among 7 Punjab institutes in top 100
The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali; and Chandigarh University, Mohali, are ranked among the top 50 institutions in the annual National Institute Ranking Framework, 2022. A total of 7,254 higher educational institutes participated this year, while last year there were 6,272. In the region, the IIT, Ropar, stood at 35 in the overall ranking of institutes.
-
School bus mishap: Class-1 girl student killed in Hoshiarpur
A seven-year-old girl was killed while over a dozen other students had a narrow escape when their school bus overturned near Seena village in Chabbewal on Friday. The bus belonging to Delhi International Public School, Jian village, was on its way to drop the students when the driver lost control over it while trying to overtake another vehicle, said police. The victim has been identified as a student of Class 1, Jasnoor Kaur.
