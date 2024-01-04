close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Afghanistan-India T20I tie ticket sale to start from tomorrow

Afghanistan-India T20I tie ticket sale to start from tomorrow

ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh
Jan 04, 2024 08:32 AM IST

It will be for the first time that the Mohali stadium will be hosting a T20I game in chilly winters.Come January 11 and the newly renovated IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium will be hosting the T20I three-match series opener between India and Afghanistan under the floodlights bringing joy and thrill to the cricket fans in the region.

Come January 11 and the newly renovated IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium will be hosting the T20I three-match series opener between India and Afghanistan under the floodlights bringing joy and thrill to the cricket fans in the region.

Come January 11 and the newly renovated IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium will be hosting the T20I three-match series opener between India and Afghanistan under the floodlights bringing joy and thrill to the cricket fans in the region. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Come January 11 and the newly renovated IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium will be hosting the T20I three-match series opener between India and Afghanistan under the floodlights bringing joy and thrill to the cricket fans in the region. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

It will be for the first time that the Mohali stadium will be hosting a T20I game in chilly winters. According to PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna, the online ticket sales for the match will begin on January 5 while on January 6 onwards, the ticket sales will begin at various ticket counters across the tricity, including the PCA Stadium windows. The lowest ticket price has been kept for the students at 100. The Indian team is expected to reach Mohali in batches starting January 8 while the Afghanistan team will also arrive after January 8.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“We are thrilled to host the India-Afghanistan T20I tie coming week. The preparations are going on in full swing. The PCA has renovated the stadium and also upgraded the facilities. We are expecting to have a housefull,” added Dilsher. The online ticket sales will open on Paytm on January 5. The PCA had hosted an ODI successfully at the Mohali stadium a few months ago between India and Australia. At present, the Indian team is playing a Test match in South Africa against the hosts while the Afghanistan team is playing a T20I series in the UAE versus the hosts. The Mohali match will start at 7 pm.

Ticket prices

Level-1 Box 3,000 per ticket

Level-2 Box 10,000 per ticket

Terrace Block 2,500 per ticket

VIP West Block 1,250 per ticket

VIP East (Premium) Club Members

North West Block- 1,000 per ticket

Yuvraj Singh Stand- 2,000 per ticket

North-East Block- 1,000 per ticket

Chair Block- 500 per ticket

Student Block- 100 per ticket

VIP East Block- 1,250 per ticket

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out