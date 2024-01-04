Afghanistan-India T20I tie ticket sale to start from tomorrow

Come January 11 and the newly renovated IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium will be hosting the T20I three-match series opener between India and Afghanistan under the floodlights bringing joy and thrill to the cricket fans in the region. Come January 11 and the newly renovated IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium will be hosting the T20I three-match series opener between India and Afghanistan under the floodlights bringing joy and thrill to the cricket fans in the region. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

It will be for the first time that the Mohali stadium will be hosting a T20I game in chilly winters. According to PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna, the online ticket sales for the match will begin on January 5 while on January 6 onwards, the ticket sales will begin at various ticket counters across the tricity, including the PCA Stadium windows. The lowest ticket price has been kept for the students at ₹100. The Indian team is expected to reach Mohali in batches starting January 8 while the Afghanistan team will also arrive after January 8.

“We are thrilled to host the India-Afghanistan T20I tie coming week. The preparations are going on in full swing. The PCA has renovated the stadium and also upgraded the facilities. We are expecting to have a housefull,” added Dilsher. The online ticket sales will open on Paytm on January 5. The PCA had hosted an ODI successfully at the Mohali stadium a few months ago between India and Australia. At present, the Indian team is playing a Test match in South Africa against the hosts while the Afghanistan team is playing a T20I series in the UAE versus the hosts. The Mohali match will start at 7 pm.

Ticket prices

Level-1 Box ₹3,000 per ticket

Level-2 Box ₹10,000 per ticket

Terrace Block ₹2,500 per ticket

VIP West Block ₹1,250 per ticket

VIP East (Premium) Club Members

North West Block- ₹1,000 per ticket

Yuvraj Singh Stand- ₹2,000 per ticket

North-East Block- ₹1,000 per ticket

Chair Block- ₹500 per ticket

Student Block- ₹100 per ticket

VIP East Block- ₹1,250 per ticket