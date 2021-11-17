After 15 years, Yamunanagar sugar mill begins early crushing

Yamunanagar’s Saraswati Sugar Mills on Tuesday started its crushing operations, almost a week before last season and earliest after 15 years, senior vice-president (cane) DP Singh said. Last year, sugar crushing was started on November 24.

“We had promised the farmers that the operations will be started early to facilitate timely wheat sowing. We completed our promise. On the first day, we demanded 60,000 quintal and a sufficient quantity of cane was received,” Singh said.

The mills, said to be one of the largest in India, have set a target of 170 lakh quintal this year, against 160 of last year. However, nearly 161.59 lakh quintal was crushed, officials said.

The operations were officially kicked off by chief operations officer SK Sachdeva and other officials after a few farmers who came early on the first day and 10 farmers of 115 identified last season for supplying good quality cane, were felicitated.

Around 20,500 cane farmers of 672 villages in Yamunanagar and parts of Ambala and Kurukshetra districts are attached with the mills.

“We’ve cleared ₹565 crore to farmers of last season till June 30. No payment is pending,” Singh said.

Construction of an ethanol plant with a capacity of 100 KLPD worth ₹200 crore at the mill premises is also underway.