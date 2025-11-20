After 2019: Despite assurance of peace, bloodshed continues in Kashmir: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the bloodshed continues in the region despite the assurances of peace after 2019. J&K CM Omar Abdullah (File)

While speaking to reporters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, Omar lamented about the deteriorating situation from Delhi to Srinagar. “What will I say about the current situation? If it is not exploding in Delhi, it explodes here. Innocent people are losing their lives,” he said in an apparent reference to Delhi Red Fort blast.

The CM said that J&K has been the victim of violence for the past three decades but after 2019 changes, there were claims of lasting peace in the region.

“In the past 35 years, Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Kashmir, has witnessed a lot of bloodshed. We were told that it won’t happen again - that after 2019 all these things will stop. But it has not stopped. Why hasn’t it stopped, this has to be asked from those who are in charge of our security. That responsibility is not with us,” he said.

At least 12 people were killed in a car bomb blast driven by a Kashmiri doctor in Delhi’s Red Fort area on November 10. Nine people were killed in Nowgam police station in Kashmir while sampling the cache of explosives on November 14, recovered from a “white collar” terror module in Faridabad.

“I went to express condolences to five places yesterday, today I am going to two more places. We want these incidents to stop somewhere,” Omar said.