After 3 decades, Punjab to add 1600 MW thermal plant units in public sector

The Centre has approved the setting up of three 800 MW supercritical thermal plants in Punjab. While the two plants will replace the existing 210MW unit in Ropar, the third will be set up by a private player at a location yet to be decided. At present, the state has 2,300 MW power generation capacity under public sector undertakings, while 3,380 MW is under private sector.

The last power plant to be established in the state was the Lehra Mohabbat in 1992, which was commissioned in 1997. It was also the first power plant in the state sector.

The present power availability in the state from all the resources, including drawl from the northern grid, is around 16,800 MW, and the maximum power demand in the current paddy season is likely to exceed 17,000 MW. Punjab has sought 1,000 MW of power from the Union Government in view of the paddy season.

At present, the state has 2,300 MW power generation capacity under public sector undertakings, while 3,380 MW is under private sector. With this addition of 1600 MW, the state plants’ power generation capacity will reach almost equal to that of private thermal plants.

Last year, the state government bought a 540 MW Goindwal Sahib Thermal power plant, which was established by a private company. The Bathinda thermal plant stopped working during the Congress regime.

Earlier, the Union government was averse to setting up power plants 1,000km away from the pit head of the coal mine due to the huge cost involved in transportation, which would increase the cost of power generation.

However, after Punjab presented its viewpoint that its coal mine is under-utilised and most of the basic things, including land, water and railway lines, already exist in Ropar, the central government gave the principal nod to set up these plants.

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has stated that two 800 MW thermal units will be set up at the Ropar thermal plant. “At Ropar, two 210 MW units have been dismantled, and two 800 MW units will come up in their place. There is ample space available at the Ropar thermal plant site to erect two new 800 MW supercritical thermal units,” the minister said.

He added that the first unit is likely to be commissioned within 4-5 years from the date of award of the contract, and other units would come after a gap of six months.

“PSPCL has sufficient coal available from the Pachwara coal mine. It’s a big leap for the state power sector. This will end our dependence on private thermal plants”, said a PSPCL official, pleading anonymity.

“We will float an open tender to set up the third 800 MW power plant,” the official added.

It is learnt that PSPCL has already asked for consultancy from the power finance corporation to set up these plants. “A report will be submitted within the next three months. After the report, we will consider financial aspects and then will float tenders to set up these plants,” said an official.