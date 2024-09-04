After 3 rounds of counselling, 25% MDS seats vacant in 7 private colleges of Punjab

After three rounds of counselling for admissions to dental postgraduate courses (PG), 25% of master of dental surgery (MDS) seats remained vacant in seven private dental colleges of Punjab. TheBaba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has asked the candidates to submit their willingness to participate in the fourth round of counselling. (HT File)

Of the 147 state-quota seats in 10 private and two government dental colleges in the state, 36 (25%) have been declared vacant by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. Meanwhile, all the seats of government dental colleges at Amritsar and Patiala and three private dental colleges have been filled, MDS seats are vacant in 7 private dental colleges.

The varsity completed the third round of online counselling for admissions on August 29. The BFUHS has asked the candidates to submit their willingness to participate in the fourth round of counselling (also known as stray vacancy).

The university will release the results of the stray vacancy round of counselling on September 12.

The Medical varsity in a notification said: “If a candidate is allotted a seat in stray vacancy round, he or she will have to take that seat and the college. If the candidate does not join the allotted seat, he or she shall be debarred from NEET examination for one year along with forfeiture of fees.”

As per the seat matrix released by the BFUHS, two government dental colleges in Amritsar and Patiala offer 24 MDS seats, which include 13 of state quota and 11 all India quota seats. The admissions under all India quota are conducted by the medical counselling committee through the central process. Ten private dental colleges offer 134 MDS seats.

BFUHS bans candidate over double domiciles

The BFUHS on Tuesday debarred a candidate from admission under NEET UG-2024 in MBBS and BDS under Punjab state quota seats for submitting double domiciles in more than one state.

The university authorities said the candidate was found to be using the domiciles of Haryana and Punjab to increase the chances of getting admission in MBBS and BDS courses via state quota seats.

As per the rule, a candidate cannot apply for state quota in more than one state.