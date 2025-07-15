Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

After 7-year gap, Chandigarh administrator to resume public hearings from July 16

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 10:36 am IST

Before each public interaction, the administrator will hold a meeting with senior UT officers from 9.30 am to 10 am to review the action taken on issues raised in previous hearings

After a gap of seven years, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has decided to resume public hearings, which will now be held every Wednesday from 10 am to 12.30 pm at the UT Secretariat, Sector 9, Chandigarh. The meetings will be conducted by prior appointment only.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (HT File)
UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (HT File)

Before each public interaction, the administrator will hold a meeting with senior UT officers from 9.30 am to 10 am to review the action taken on issues raised in previous hearings.

Citizens wishing to meet the administrator can send their representations via email at “admr-chd@nic.in”. Alternatively, physical representations can be submitted at: Office of the Under Secretary, Punjab Raj Bhavan, Sector 6; and Chandigarh Office of the Under Secretary, Home Department, UT Secretariat, Sector 9.

The tradition of public hearings was first initiated in 2007 by former UT administrator General SF Rodrigues, who conducted them twice a week. His successor, Shivraj V Patil, continued the practice, with the last public darbar held in 2014 before his term ended in January 2015.

In 2018, former administrator VP Singh Badnore attempted to revive the format through an “Open House”, but the initiative could not continue due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / After 7-year gap, Chandigarh administrator to resume public hearings from July 16
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On