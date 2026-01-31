After Baramati crash: MP Tewari seeks modern equipment for Chandigarh Airport

Following the air crash at the Baramati airport which resulted in the deaths of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and the entire crew, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Friday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of safe landing of aircraft and implementation of modern navigation systems at Chandigarh International Airport. MP Tewari stressed that modern technologies should be immediately adopted to further strengthen safety standards at Chandigarh and other regional airports (HT Photo for representation)

He demanded that the outdated technology at airports be phased out and modern satellite-based navigation systems be prioritised. Countries like the United States, Canada, Australia besides Europe have adopted satellite-based navigation systems by phasing out these systems, he mentioned.

In response to his question, the Union ministry of civil aviation has said that India is phasing out non-directional beacons (NDBs) in line with global trends, while retaining or installing them at selected airports where modern alternatives are not feasible.

At the Chandigarh airport, the government noted that navigation and air traffic services fall under the Indian Air Force (IAF). “The IAF operates an ILS Category II system on Runway 29, while the Airports Authority of India provides ILS Category I facilities on Runway 11,” the ministry mentioned in its reply.

The government said airports, such as Sindhudurg, are already operating satellite-based required navigation performance (RNP) instrument approaches for day and night operations. The ministry reiterated that performance-based navigation systems, such as RNAV and RNP, endorsed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, are safer and more efficient, especially at terrain-constrained airports.

The Union ministry clarified that Chandigarh International Airport is under the IAF, where a separate civil enclave has been created for the operation of civilian flights. The ministry also clarified that since it is an IAF airport, the jurisdiction to implement air traffic services and navigation procedures lies with the Air Force.

MP Tewari stressed that modern technologies should be immediately adopted to further strengthen safety standards at Chandigarh and other regional airports in the country to prevent accidents and flight diversions due to bad weather, technical glitches or navigation limitations.