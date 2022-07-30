After BFUHS V-C humiliated, Amritsar medical college director-principal, MS put in papers, too
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, during an inspection, asked Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed, leading to his resignation and sparking resentment among the medical fraternity, Government Medical College director-principal Dr Rajiv Kumar Devgan and medical superintendent Dr KD Singh also resigned from their posts.
Though both Dr Devgan and Dr Singh were not available for comment on Saturday, their decision is being seen to be in protest against the humiliating treatment meted out to Dr Raj Bahadur.
While Dr Devgan sent his resignation to director, medical education and research, Punjab, Dr Singh submitted his papers to the principal secretary of the department.
Both the resignations were sent on Friday evening, hours after the BFUHS incident, though there is no mention about it in the resignations, the copies of which are available with Hindustan Times.
In his resignation, Dr Devgan, who took charge during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in July 2020, listed his “tireless services” to the oldest and largest public health institution of Punjab and mentioned the constraints he faced citing limited resources, funds and staff. He also pointed out that some irresponsible social activists had put pressure on him and tried to malign his image by misguiding his senior officials.
“I am only a senior cancer consultant in the college’s cancer institute and patients need me a lot. So, please give this responsibility to any other,” he added.
On the other hand, Dr KD Singh also underlined the services he rendered, particularly during the pandemic. He is working as a professor in the microbiology department and was given the additional charge of medical superintendent.
Citing heavy burden of work, he expressed inability to continue on the post of MS. His services during the pandemic have been hailed. He was the person behind making the cath lab in the hospital operational.
-
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
-
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
-
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
-
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
