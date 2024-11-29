Menu Explore
After dry week, Kashmir braces for snow again

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 30, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir will experience light rains and snowfall due to three Western Disturbances over the next 10 days, starting Saturday.

After a largely dry week, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be hit by three back-to-back Western Disturbances within the next 10 days, bringing light rains and snowfall over the higher reaches.

After a dry week, rain and snow is expected in parts of Kashmir from November 30. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
The meteorological centre (MeT) in Srinagar said the three weather systems will be mostly weak, with meteorologist M Hussain Mir adding, “We expect some light precipitation over the mountains in the next week or so.”

The centre in an update said the first Western Disturbance, which are moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean, will strike the region from Saturday.

“On November 30, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain and snow (over the higher reaches) at isolated places towards late night of November 29-30,” it said.

On December 1, the weather will is likely to remain partly cloudy, with light rain or snow (over higher reaches) at isolated places.

“On December 2 and 3, there will be light rain and snow (over the higher reaches) at scattered places towards the late evening of December 2 and 3’s forenoon,” it added.

Weather conditions will go back to being between December 4 and 7, with the update saying, “On December 8 and 9, light rain and snow (over the higher reaches) is expected at isolated places.”

