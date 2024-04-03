After initial resistance, BJP’s Amritsar leaders rally behind Taranjit Singh Sandhu
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, an ex-diplomat, who was being termed a “parachute candidate” was facing resistance from the local unit in Amritsar even before his candidature was announced.
Setting aside all differences, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Amritsar came together to support party candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu, whose candidature they had earlier opposed.
However, on Wednesday, as he turned up at Harbans Lal Khanna Samarak, senior leaders, including Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, former Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik, former mayor Bakhshi Ram Arora and district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu, came out to support him.
Sandhu addressed the rank and file and encouraged them to work for the development of Amritsar.