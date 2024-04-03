 After initial resistance, BJP’s Amritsar leaders rally behind Taranjit Singh Sandhu - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

After initial resistance, BJP’s Amritsar leaders rally behind Taranjit Singh Sandhu

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 03, 2024 10:52 PM IST

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, an ex-diplomat, who was being termed a “parachute candidate” was facing resistance from the local unit in Amritsar even before his candidature was announced.

Setting aside all differences, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Amritsar came together to support party candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu, whose candidature they had earlier opposed.

BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Harbans Lal Khanna Samarak on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Harbans Lal Khanna Samarak on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Sandhu, an ex-diplomat, who was being termed a “parachute candidate” was facing resistance from the local unit in Amritsar even before his candidature was announced.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, on Wednesday, as he turned up at Harbans Lal Khanna Samarak, senior leaders, including Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, former Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik, former mayor Bakhshi Ram Arora and district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu, came out to support him.

Sandhu addressed the rank and file and encouraged them to work for the development of Amritsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / After initial resistance, BJP’s Amritsar leaders rally behind Taranjit Singh Sandhu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On