After Kullu drownings, Kangra hydel projects told to install early warning systems

The Kangra district administration has directed all hydroelectric projects in the region to install early warning systems by June 10 and to submit monthly reports, officials said, adding that the move was prompted by drowning of two tourists in the Parvati River in Kullu on May 22. There are over a dozen hydroelectric projects in Kangra district and officials say many of them do not have early warning systems (HT File Photo)

The sub-divisional magistrates concerned have been instructed to conduct field inspections and submit their findings to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa, who issued the instructions to the managers of all hydel projects, said the early warning alarms should have a coverage radius of at least 5km.

“The early warning systems play a critical role in safeguarding people living near these projects,” said Bairwa, and added: “They also help minimise potential damage. There is always a possibility of floods, cloudbursts or dam breaks and in such situations, the early warning systems play a crucial role in protecting people.”

“Apart from early warning systems for hydropower projects, it is also important to prepare robust disaster management plans and to create effective flood forecasting systems,” he added.

Probe initiated into Kullu incident

The district administration has launched a magisterial probe into the Kullu incident. Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh were swept away after a sudden surge in water level in the Parvati River. The water level rose following the release of water from National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s (NHPC) dam at Barshaini. Residents said no warning was issues, However, district officials said hooters were blown before the dam gates were opened.

The investigation will cover the circumstances leading to the incident, contributing factors, actions taken and recommendations for preventing similar occurrences in the future. The report is to be submitted within seven days and experts and representatives from relevant departments will be involved in the inquiry. Locals will also be asked to record their statements with the probe team.

In another incident, a migrant labourer was stranded on an “island” in the middle of the river due to the sudden rise in water levels. He was later rescued.