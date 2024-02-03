After MLA Rana’s letter, HP govt goes into damage control

A day after Congress MLA Rajender Rana had written to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to highlight the “unmet poll promises”, the government went into damage control. Rajender Rana (HT File)

Rana had written to Sukhu expressing concern over the “delay” in recruitment for government jobs. In his letter, also posted on his social media handle, Rana claimed that the issue was creating discontent among the youths and pressed for reactivating the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission by appointing honest members to restart the selection process.

“The state government and the party organisation stand hand-in-hand to fight the nefarious designs of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its discriminatory attitude towards the people of the state during the disaster,” said principal media adviser to the CM Naresh Chauhan on Friday.

He said that as far as Himachal was concerned, the sitting congress government recognises and respects its party workers and no one from the opposition has a right to poke his nose in the party affairs and spread rumors.

Replying to a query on the dissident MLAs, Chauhan said that every MLA has a choice to put his suggestions in writing to the CM and there was nothing wrong in it.

“The suggestions received are always welcomed and will be worked upon in a phased manner. Even a few MLAs have sent their priorities in writing to the CM. The Opposition is making a mountain out of a molehill. We understand that Jai Ram Thakur is pressed to issue such statements and is playing his role, and as leader of Opposition, it is his obligation to do so,” Chauhan said while addressing mediapersons in Shimla.