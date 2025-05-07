After Op Sindoor, 10 civilians killed, 45 injured in Pakistan shelling in Poonch

Jammu: At least 10 civilians were killed and 45 injured as Pakistan army resorted to intense artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Wednesday morning soon after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. A man looks through a damaged portion of a house after heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

A senior police officer of Poonch confirmed the casualties and said the indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan created panic among the border residents who were forced to take refuge in underground bunkers or shift to safer places within or outside their villages. The shelling was reported from Balakote, Mendhar, Mankote, Sagra, Krishna Ghati, Gulpur, Kerni and even Poonch district headquarters, resulting in damage to dozens of houses.

“Villagers are migrating to their relatives’ houses in Jammu,” said Darshan Bharti, a local resident of Poonch, which is located 20km from the LoC.

“There is panic in Poonch town, which has witnessed two deaths in the Pakistani shelling. You can see long queues at fuel stations,” Bharti said, adding he was evacuating his family to Jammu.

Poonch deputy commissioner Vikas Kundal and district police chief Shafqat Hussain didn’t respond to calls and messages.

The deceased, which include three members of the Sikh community, were identified as Mohd Adil of Sagra under Mendhar police station, Saleem Hussain of Balakot, also in Mendhar, Balvinder Kour, alias Ruby, 33, of Mohalla Sardaran in Mankote, Mohd Zain, 10, of Kalani village under Mandi police station in Poonch, Mohd Akram, 55, of Ward number 1 of Mohalla Sukka Katha, Amrik Singh of Mohalla Sandigate, Ranjit Singh, of Sandigate, Zoya Khan, 12, of Kalani village in Mandi, Mohd Rafi, 36, of Kojra, Bandichechian, and Mohd Iqbal, 45, of Baila village.